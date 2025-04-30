Banco Santander Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights Information

Banco Santander ( (ES:SAN) ) has issued an update.

Banco Santander announced that as of April 30, 2025, its issued share capital consisted of over 15 billion ordinary shares, with a total of approximately 14.9 billion voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Banco Santander is a leading financial institution operating in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services including retail, commercial, and investment banking. It has a significant market presence in Europe and Latin America, focusing on providing comprehensive banking solutions to individuals and businesses.

