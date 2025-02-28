Banco Santander Grants Shares Under Deferred Remuneration Plan

Banco Santander ( (ES:SAN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Banco Santander S.A. has announced a transaction involving the granting of shares to Mr. David Arthur Hazell, a Senior Executive Vice-President, under its deferred variable remuneration plans. These shares, listed on the New York Stock Exchange as American Depositary Receipts, were delivered as part of deferred payments related to the years 2021, 2022, and 2023, with the transaction executed on February 27, 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive compensation with long-term performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Banco Santander

Banco Santander S.A. is a leading global financial institution, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services. The company is known for its strong presence in retail and commercial banking, and it operates across various international markets, focusing on delivering value to its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 38.21%

Average Trading Volume: 6,780,326

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £77.3B

