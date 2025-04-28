Banco Santander Considers Sale of Stake in Santander Bank Polska

Banco Santander ( (ES:SAN) ) has provided an update.

Banco Santander is currently in discussions with Erste Group Bank AG regarding the potential sale of a 49% stake in Santander Bank Polska. While interest has been shown by several parties, there is no certainty that an agreement will be reached, and any potential transaction would be subject to closing conditions.

Banco Santander is a leading financial institution in the banking industry, offering a wide range of financial services and products. The company is known for its global presence and focus on retail and commercial banking, with a significant market focus in Europe and Latin America.

