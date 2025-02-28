Banco Santander Brasil Announces Leadership Changes in Risk Management

The latest update is out from Banco Santander Brasil ( (BSBR) ).

On February 28, 2025, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. held a Board of Directors meeting where they decided to exonerate Mr. Franco Raul Rizza from his position as Vice-President Executive Officer. The board also appointed Mr. Gustavo Alejo Viviani as the interim officer responsible for risk management. This change in leadership is expected to impact the company’s risk management strategies and could influence its market positioning.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking products and services. The company is focused on serving the Brazilian market, with its principal executive office located in São Paulo, Brazil.

