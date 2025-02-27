Banco Macro Reports Strong 4Q24 Financial Results Amid Economic Challenges

Banco Macro SA ( (BMA) ) has provided an announcement.

Banco Macro S.A. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of Ps. 102.2 billion, a 4% increase from the previous quarter. Despite a 17% decrease in operating income compared to the third quarter, the bank showed strong financial health with a capital adequacy ratio of 32.4% and a non-performing to total financing ratio of 1.28%. The bank’s total financing increased by 45% year-over-year, while total deposits rose by 15%. These results highlight Banco Macro’s robust market position and its ability to navigate the challenging economic environment in Argentina.

Banco Macro S.A. is a prominent financial institution in Argentina, providing a range of banking services to both retail and corporate clients. The bank operates through 515 branches across 23 provinces, serving over 6.12 million retail customers and more than 201,233 corporate customers.

YTD Price Performance: -19.46%

Average Trading Volume: 349,805

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.39B

