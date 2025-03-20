Banco de Sabadell Approves Key Financial Agreements and Reactivates Share Buyback Program

Banco de Sabadell ( (ES:SAB) ) has issued an announcement.

Banco de Sabadell held its Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting where several key agreements were approved, including the annual accounts and management report for 2024, the non-financial and sustainability information statement, and a new shareholder remuneration policy. Additionally, a significant decision was made to reactivate a share buyback program worth up to 247 million euros, aiming to reduce share capital and enhance shareholder value by increasing profit per share. This move is expected to positively impact the company’s financial structure and shareholder returns.

More about Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell is a prominent financial institution operating in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services including personal and corporate banking, investment services, and wealth management. The company focuses on serving both individual and business clients, with a strong presence in the Spanish market.

YTD Price Performance: 47.77%

Average Trading Volume: 4,151,261

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €14.95B

