Banco de Chile Successfully Places HKD 620 Million Bonds Offshore

An announcement from Banco De Chile ( (BCH) ) is now available.

On October 30, 2025, Banco de Chile announced the successful placement of bonds in the offshore market under its Medium Term Notes Program. The bonds, amounting to HKD 620,000,000, have a maturity date of November 12, 2032, and an annual placement rate of 3.735%. This strategic move is expected to enhance Banco de Chile’s financial position and expand its presence in international markets, potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased financial stability and growth opportunities.

Banco de Chile is a prominent financial institution in Chile, operating in the banking industry. It provides a wide range of financial services, including commercial and retail banking, to its customers. The bank focuses on both local and international markets, offering products such as loans, deposits, and investment services.

Average Trading Volume: 306,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $17.48B

