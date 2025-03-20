Banco de Chile Places Bonds in Local Market

Banco De Chile ( (BCH) ) has shared an announcement.

On March 20, 2025, Banco de Chile successfully placed senior, dematerialized, and bearer bonds in the local market. The bonds, registered under Serie FC, amounted to 300,000 Chilean UF with a maturity date set for January 1, 2030, and an average placement rate of 2.97%. This bond placement is a significant move for Banco de Chile, potentially strengthening its financial position and market presence.

More about Banco De Chile

Banco de Chile is a prominent financial institution in Chile, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking services. The bank focuses on offering financial products such as loans, savings accounts, and investment services to both individual and corporate clients in the Chilean market.

YTD Price Performance: 26.73%

Average Trading Volume: 224,406

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.44B

