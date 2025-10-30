Banca Profilo Announces Auditor Resignation and Replacement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Banca Profilo SPA ( (IT:PRO) ) has provided an announcement.

Banca Profilo S.p.A. has announced the resignation of its effective auditor, Dr. Gloria Francesca Marino, due to personal reasons. Lawyer Alessandro Fosco Fagotto has been appointed as a substitute auditor following the inability of another substitute, Dr. Daniel Vezzani, to assume the role. The Board of Directors will decide on the replacement process in a future meeting. This change in the auditing team might impact the bank’s operational oversight and governance structure, though the immediate effect on stakeholders is not specified.

Average Trading Volume: 1,117,579

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €104.7M

