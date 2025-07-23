Baltic Classifieds Group Releases 2025 Annual Report and Sets AGM Date

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc ( (GB:BCG) ) has issued an announcement.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has issued its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending April 2025 and announced the date and location for its 2025 Annual General Meeting. The AGM will be held on September 24, 2025, in Lithuania, and relevant documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, ensuring compliance with UK Listing Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BCG) stock is a Buy with a £4.32 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Baltic Classifieds Group Plc stock, see the GB:BCG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BCG is a Outperform.

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc exhibits strong financial performance with high profitability and cash flow, supported by positive corporate events indicating investor confidence. However, technical indicators suggest potential overbought conditions, and the valuation appears high, presenting a risk. Overall, the stock shows promising growth potential, tempered by valuation concerns.

More about Baltic Classifieds Group Plc

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC is a leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, operating fourteen vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company focuses on four business lines: auto, real estate, jobs & services, and generalist. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250 Index.

Average Trading Volume: 1,685,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.81B

