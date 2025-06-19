Ballymore Resources Begins Deep Drilling at Dittmer Project

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Ballymore Resources Limited ( (AU:BMR) ) just unveiled an update.

Ballymore Resources has initiated a deep drilling operation at the Dittmer Project to explore a significant magnetic anomaly believed to be a porphyry copper-gold deposit. This drilling, funded by a $250,000 grant from the Queensland Government’s Collaborative Exploration Initiative, follows the successful completion of Stage 5 drilling, which confirmed the continuity of the Duffer Lode structure. The discovery could enhance Ballymore’s position in the mining sector by potentially uncovering a substantial copper-gold resource, mirroring other significant deposits in the region.

More about Ballymore Resources Limited

Ballymore Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily targets copper and gold deposits, with a significant focus on projects in Eastern Australia, such as the Dittmer Project in North Queensland.

Average Trading Volume: 207,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$35.35M

