Ballard Power Systems to Review Annual Results

Ballard Power (TSE:BLDP) has released an update.

Ballard Power Systems, a leader in fuel cell technology, has announced a conference call to discuss their Q4 and Full Year 2023 financial performance, which is scheduled for March 11, 2024. Interested parties can join the call or access the subsequent webcast archive via the company’s website. Ballard continues to focus on providing zero-emission PEM fuel cells for various forms of transportation and stationary power.

