Ball Corporation Announces New CEO and Leadership Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ball ( (BALL) ) has shared an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Ball Corporation announced significant leadership changes with the appointment of Ronald J. Lewis as the new Chief Executive Officer and Stuart A. Taylor II as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Daniel W. Fisher stepped down from his roles as CEO and Chairman, with his departure not related to any disagreements with the company. Additionally, Daniel Rabbitt was appointed as Chief Financial Officer, having served as interim CFO since May 2025. These leadership changes are expected to impact Ball’s strategic direction and operational management.

The most recent analyst rating on (BALL) stock is a Hold with a $52.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ball stock, see the BALL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BALL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BALL is a Neutral.

Ball Corporation’s overall stock score reflects a mix of stable financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, tempered by technical indicators and valuation metrics. The company’s strategic focus on operational excellence and shareholder returns is promising, but cash flow challenges and external pressures like tariffs remain areas of concern.

To see Spark’s full report on BALL stock, click here.

More about Ball

Ball Corporation operates in the packaging industry, primarily focusing on beverage packaging solutions. The company is known for its innovative packaging products and has a significant market presence globally.

Average Trading Volume: 2,536,726

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.13B

Find detailed analytics on BALL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue