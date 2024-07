Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (AU:BMM) has released an update.

Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited has announced the cessation of 3,500,000 options expiring on July 6, 2024, due to the non-exercise or conversion of these securities by the deadline. This announcement was made on July 7, 2024, as part of the company’s ongoing updates on its issued capital.

