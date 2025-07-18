Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BMM) ) is now available.

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd, under the ASX issuer code BMM, has announced the quotation of 6,250,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 18, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and marks a significant step in the company’s capital market activities, potentially enhancing its market visibility and investor base.

More about Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 1,920,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.8M

