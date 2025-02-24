Balfour Beatty Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Management

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An announcement from Balfour Beatty ( (GB:BBY) ) is now available.

Balfour Beatty announced a significant share buyback transaction, purchasing 125,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 463.1452 pence per share. These repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the total number of voting shares available to 512,884,027. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage capital effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a prominent international infrastructure group with 26,000 employees. The company specializes in financing, developing, building, maintaining, and operating complex infrastructure projects globally. Notable projects include the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in the UK, the Lyric Theatre in Hong Kong, and the Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport.

YTD Price Performance: 1.14%

Average Trading Volume: 947,292

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.33B

