Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program with New Share Repurchase

Balfour Beatty announced the repurchase of 125,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which began in January 2025. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 435.2516 pence and will be held in treasury, reducing the total number of voting shares to 511,884,027. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and may impact shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with 26,000 employees. The company finances, develops, builds, maintains, and operates complex infrastructure projects that support national economies and local communities. It has a history of creating iconic buildings and infrastructure worldwide, including projects like Hinkley Point C in the UK, the Lyric Theatre in Hong Kong, and the Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport.

