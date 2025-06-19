Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program with New Purchase

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from Balfour Beatty ( (GB:BBY) ) is now available.

Balfour Beatty has announced the purchase of 100,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was initially announced in January 2025 and expanded in March 2025. The shares, purchased at an average price of 502.8853 pence, will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing shareholder value. This strategic move is part of Balfour Beatty’s efforts to manage its capital structure effectively and could have implications for shareholder voting rights and interest notifications under regulatory rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BBY) stock is a Buy with a £5.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Balfour Beatty stock, see the GB:BBY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BBY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BBY is a Outperform.

Balfour Beatty scores well due to strong financial performance and technical indicators, suggesting positive market sentiment. The earnings call reinforces this with optimistic guidance and strategic initiatives. Valuation is reasonable, offering a balanced risk-return profile.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BBY stock, click here.

More about Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with over 27,000 employees. The company is involved in financing, developing, building, maintaining, and operating complex infrastructure projects that support national economies and local communities. Notable projects include the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in the UK, the Lyric Theatre in Hong Kong, and the Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport.

Average Trading Volume: 1,190,220

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.5B

Learn more about BBY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.