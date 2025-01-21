Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program to Enhance Financial Strategy

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Balfour Beatty ( (GB:BBY) ).

Balfour Beatty announced the repurchase of 120,000 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, bringing the total shares repurchased under the program to 1,234,793. The repurchased shares are held in treasury without voting rights, leaving 515,789,027 shares with voting rights. This move is part of Balfour Beatty’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting its market position and shareholder value by affecting the calculation of voting rights and shareholder interest notifications.

More about Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with 26,000 employees focused on delivering innovative infrastructure solutions that support national economies and local communities. The company is involved in financing, developing, building, maintaining, and operating complex infrastructure projects worldwide, including iconic buildings and facilities such as the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in the UK and the Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport.

YTD Price Performance: -2.90%

Average Trading Volume: 995,030

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.25B

