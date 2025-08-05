Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Balfour Beatty ( (GB:BBY) ).

Balfour Beatty announced the purchase of 141,688 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares, bought at a volume weighted average price of 549.3177 pence, will be held in treasury, reducing the total number of voting shares to 500,601,808. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and may impact shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BBY) stock is a Buy with a £5.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Balfour Beatty stock, see the GB:BBY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BBY is a Outperform.

Balfour Beatty’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance, optimistic earnings guidance, and robust technical indicators. The strategic share buyback program further enhances shareholder value, offsetting the operational challenges in specific segments.

More about Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with over 27,000 employees. The company is involved in financing, developing, building, maintaining, and operating complex infrastructure projects that support national economies and local communities. Notable projects include the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in the UK, the Lyric Theatre in Hong Kong, and the Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport.

Average Trading Volume: 864,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.68B

