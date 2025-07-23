Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Balfour Beatty ( (GB:BBY) ) has provided an announcement.

Balfour Beatty announced the purchase of 100,391 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was initially announced in January 2025 and expanded in March 2025. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in circulation to 501,433,832. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and provide value to shareholders. The share buyback program reflects Balfour Beatty’s confidence in its financial stability and commitment to enhancing shareholder value, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BBY) stock is a Buy with a £5.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Balfour Beatty stock, see the GB:BBY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BBY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BBY is a Outperform.

Balfour Beatty’s strong financial performance, characterized by revenue growth and robust cash flow, is a key driver of its stock score. The company’s positive earnings call further supports the optimistic outlook. Technical analysis indicates strong momentum, although caution is advised due to near-overbought conditions. The stock’s valuation is reasonable, with a supportive dividend yield. Corporate events like share buybacks enhance shareholder value, contributing positively to the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BBY stock, click here.

More about Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with over 27,000 employees. The company is involved in financing, developing, building, maintaining, and operating complex infrastructure projects that are crucial to national economies and local communities. Balfour Beatty has a rich history of over 116 years, delivering iconic buildings and infrastructure worldwide, including projects like the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in the UK, the Lyric Theatre in Hong Kong, and the Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport.

Average Trading Volume: 960,268

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.66B

Find detailed analytics on BBY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue