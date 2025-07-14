Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Balfour Beatty ( (GB:BBY) ) just unveiled an update.

Balfour Beatty has announced the purchase of 78,617 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, executed through Merrill Lynch International, is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the total number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. This action reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its financial operations and could influence shareholder perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BBY) stock is a Buy with a £5.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Balfour Beatty stock, see the GB:BBY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BBY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BBY is a Outperform.

Balfour Beatty scores highly due to strong financial performance and a positive earnings call that indicates robust growth and strategic initiatives. Technical indicators support the stock’s current momentum, and corporate events like share buybacks and contract wins add further value. Valuation metrics are reasonable but do not indicate substantial undervaluation.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BBY stock, click here.

More about Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with over 27,000 employees. The company finances, develops, builds, maintains, and operates complex infrastructure that supports national economies. Balfour Beatty has a history of creating iconic buildings and infrastructure worldwide, including projects like the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in the UK, the Lyric Theatre in Hong Kong, and the Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport.

Average Trading Volume: 929,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.56B

See more data about BBY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue