Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program

An update from Balfour Beatty ( (GB:BBY) ) is now available.

Balfour Beatty announced the purchase of 125,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the shares to be held in treasury. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure effectively, impacting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders. The share buyback program reflects Balfour Beatty’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining a robust financial position.

More about Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with 26,000 employees, specializing in financing, developing, building, maintaining, and operating complex infrastructure projects that support national economies. The company is involved in delivering iconic projects worldwide, such as the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in the UK, the Lyric Theatre in Hong Kong, and the Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport.

YTD Price Performance: 0.70%

Average Trading Volume: 945,882

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.31B

For detailed information about BBY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.