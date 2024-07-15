Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty PLC has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 146,389 of its own shares to be held in treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights in the company to 522,593,496. The repurchased shares were acquired at a volume weighted average price of 405.8335 pence per share, with the overall buyback program having accumulated over 21 million shares at an average price of 357.2876 pence each. This strategic move is part of the company’s effort to manage its share capital and create value for shareholders.

For further insights into GB:BBY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.