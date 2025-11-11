Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Balfour Beatty ( (GB:BBY) ) has provided an announcement.

Balfour Beatty has announced the purchase of 40,919 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially enhancing shareholder value. The buyback aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, and the total number of voting rights in the company is now 493,712,375. This move may impact shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BBY) stock is a Buy with a £688.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Balfour Beatty stock, see the GB:BBY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BBY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BBY is a Outperform.

Balfour Beatty’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s robust cash flow and stable balance sheet are significant strengths. While the stock shows bullish momentum, the high RSI suggests caution due to potential overbought conditions. The valuation is reasonable but not particularly compelling, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with over 27,000 employees. The company finances, develops, builds, maintains, and operates complex and critical infrastructure projects that support national economies and local communities. Balfour Beatty has a history of creating iconic buildings and infrastructure worldwide, with current projects including the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in the UK, the Lyric Theatre in Hong Kong, and the Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport.

Average Trading Volume: 1,250,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.23B

