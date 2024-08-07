Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, has announced the purchase of 121,161 of its own ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buyback program, with shares now held in treasury. This buyback has led to a total of 23,489,430 shares repurchased to date at an average price, impacting the company’s total number of voting rights. Detailed transaction information has been provided by Merrill Lynch International and is available on Balfour Beatty’s website.

