Bajaj’s Acquisition of PIERER Mobility AG Cleared by EU Commission

An update from PIERER Mobility AG ( (CH:PKTM) ) is now available.

The European Commission has decided not to conduct an in-depth examination under the Third Country Subsidies Regulation, allowing Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. to proceed with acquiring Pierer Industrie AG’s shares in Pierer Bajaj AG. This acquisition will enable Bajaj to indirectly control PIERER Mobility AG, with the transaction expected to close in the coming weeks, solidifying Bajaj’s position in the European motorcycle market.

More about PIERER Mobility AG

PIERER Mobility AG operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production and distribution of motorcycles and related products. The company is known for its market presence through brands like KTM and has a significant stake held by Pierer Bajaj AG.

YTD Price Performance: -36.91%

Average Trading Volume: 4,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: CHF417M

