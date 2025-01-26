Bajaj Finserv Updates on Subsidiary’s Regulatory Compliance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Bajaj Finserv Limited ( (IN:BAJAJFINSV) ) has shared an announcement.

Bajaj Finserv Limited announced a regulatory update related to its subsidiary, Bajaj Finance Limited, concerning an order from the Joint Commissioner of Central Tax in Pune. This disclosure is part of the company’s obligations under the SEBI Listing Regulations, indicating compliance with regulatory requirements and possibly impacting the company’s operational transparency and stakeholder relations.

More about Bajaj Finserv Limited

Bajaj Finserv Limited is a prominent player in the financial services industry, primarily offering a wide range of products such as lending, asset management, insurance, and wealth management services. The company focuses on delivering innovative financial solutions to enhance customer experience and meet the diverse needs of its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 9.63%

Average Trading Volume: 67,755

Current Market Cap: 2759.8B INR

