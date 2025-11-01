Bajaj Finance Announces Leadership Change in HR

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bajaj Finance Limited ( (IN:BAJFINANCE) ) has provided an announcement.

Bajaj Finance Limited announced the resignation of Anupam Sirbhaiya as President & Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Sirbhaiya has transitioned to a new role within the Bajaj Group as Group Chief – Human Resources Officer at Bajaj Finserv Limited. This change is part of the company’s succession framework and reflects an intra-group movement, potentially impacting the company’s human resources strategy and leadership dynamics.

Bajaj Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of products including loans, insurance, and wealth management services. The company is part of the Bajaj Group and focuses on providing financial solutions to both individuals and businesses, with a significant presence in India.

