Bairong Inc. Announces Board of Directors and Committee Roles

Bairong, Inc. Class B ( (HK:6608) ) has issued an announcement.

Bairong Inc. has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board is structured with four committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Corporate Governance, with specific directors assigned to each committee. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure and the roles of each director, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the company’s decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6608) stock is a Buy with a HK$13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bairong, Inc. Class B stock, see the HK:6608 Stock Forecast page.

More about Bairong, Inc. Class B

Bairong Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating under a structure of weighted voting rights. The company is publicly traded with the stock code 6608.

Average Trading Volume: 2,021,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$7.39B

