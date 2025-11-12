Bain Capital Specialty Finance Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( (BCSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bain Capital Specialty Finance presented to its investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies, managed by BCSF Advisors, LP, a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, LP. The company operates in the finance sector and is known for its strategic investments in secured debt and equity.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, Bain Capital Specialty Finance announced a dividend of $0.42 per share for the fourth quarter, alongside an additional $0.03 per share dividend. The company reported strong earnings driven by high net investment income and healthy credit performance.

Key financial highlights include a net investment income per share of $0.45, with an annualized yield of 10.3%, and a net income per share of $0.29, equating to a 6.6% annualized return. The net asset value per share slightly decreased to $17.40 from $17.56. The company also reported gross investment fundings of $340.1 million and net investment fundings of $44.0 million.

Despite a decrease in net assets due to realized and unrealized losses, Bain Capital Specialty Finance remains optimistic about its future. The company continues to leverage its Private Credit Group to source high-quality lending opportunities, maintaining a disciplined investment approach in the core middle market.

