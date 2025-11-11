Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:BGEU) ) just unveiled an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC announced the purchase of 140,000 of its own ordinary shares at 106.50p each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the total shares in issue, providing shareholders with a new denominator for calculating their interest in the company, aligning with FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BGEU) stock is a Hold with a £116.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP stock, see the GB:BGEU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BGEU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BGEU is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 66 reflects strong financial performance improvements and positive technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield weigh down the valuation score, indicating potential risks in profitability and income generation.

More about Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust company focused on European markets. It primarily engages in acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of European growth stocks, aiming to deliver long-term capital growth for its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 720,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

