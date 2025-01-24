Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:BGEU) ) has provided an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC announced the purchase of 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 91.00 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction impacts the total shares in issue, now reduced to 348,057,585, and serves as a key figure for shareholders to determine their shareholding interests as per FCA regulations.

More about Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC operates in the investment trust industry, focusing on European growth opportunities. The company is involved in acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of European securities to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth.

YTD Price Performance: 5.29%

Average Trading Volume: 635,251

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

