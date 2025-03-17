Bailador Technology Investments Announces Director’s Interest Change

An announcement from Bailador Technology Investments Ltd ( (AU:BTI) ) is now available.

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving David Kirk’s indirect interests in various family trusts and holdings. The change includes the acquisition of additional ordinary shares across several entities, reflecting a consolidation of Kirk’s investment in the company. This move may indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects and could impact stakeholder perceptions positively.

More about Bailador Technology Investments Ltd

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd is a company focused on investing in the technology sector, primarily targeting high-growth internet-related businesses. The company provides capital and strategic support to its portfolio companies, aiming to enhance their market positioning and operational capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: -0.34%

Average Trading Volume: 97,854

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

