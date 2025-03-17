Bailador Technology Investments Announces Director’s Interest Change

The latest update is out from Bailador Technology Investments Ltd ( (AU:BTI) ).

Bailador Technology Investments Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Brodie Arnhold acquiring 5,020 ordinary securities through a dividend reinvestment plan, increasing his total holdings to 163,666 securities. This change reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning its leadership’s interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its governance and investor confidence.

More about Bailador Technology Investments Ltd

Bailador Technology Investments Limited operates in the technology investment industry, focusing on investing in and supporting growth-stage technology companies. The company provides capital and strategic guidance to its portfolio companies, aiming to enhance their market positions and drive value creation.

YTD Price Performance: -0.34%

Average Trading Volume: 97,854

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

