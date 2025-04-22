Baidu, Inc. Schedules Q1 2025 Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

Baidu, Inc. Class A ( (HK:9888) ) has shared an update.

Baidu, Inc. has announced a board meeting scheduled for May 20, 2025, to approve its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The results will be made available on May 21, 2025, after trading hours in Hong Kong and before the U.S. market opens. The company will also hold an earnings conference call on the same day, providing stakeholders with insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Baidu, Inc. Class A

Baidu, Inc. is a leading technology company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the internet services industry. It is known for its search engine services and other internet-related products and services, with its American depositary shares listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BIDU.

YTD Price Performance: -0.18%

Average Trading Volume: 16,659,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$231.5B

Find detailed analytics on 9888 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue