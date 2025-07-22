Baidu, Inc. Schedules Board Meeting and Earnings Call for Q2 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Baidu, Inc. Class A ( (HK:9888) ) just unveiled an update.

Baidu, Inc. has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 20, 2025, to approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and interim period ending June 30, 2025. The announcement will be made available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the company’s website after trading hours in Hong Kong, and before the U.S. market opens. Additionally, Baidu will hold an earnings conference call on the same day to discuss the financial results, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9888) stock is a Buy with a HK$134.00 price target.

More about Baidu, Inc. Class A

Baidu, Inc. is a leading technology company in the internet services and artificial intelligence industry, primarily known for its search engine services and AI-driven products. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates with a weighted voting rights structure, with its American depositary shares listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BIDU.

Average Trading Volume: 10,046,573

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$241.2B

See more insights into 9888 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

