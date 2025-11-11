Baid Finserv Limited Announces Terms for Proposed Rights Issue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Baid Finserv Limited ( (IN:BAIDFIN) ) just unveiled an update.

Baid Finserv Limited has announced the approval of terms and conditions for its proposed Rights Issue, which includes the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, and issue schedule. The Rights Issue aims to issue 3,00,17,075 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs. 10 per share, with a rights entitlement ratio of 1:4. This initiative is expected to enhance the company’s capital base and potentially improve its market positioning, offering existing shareholders an opportunity to increase their investment in the company.

More about Baid Finserv Limited

Baid Finserv Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of financial products and services. The company focuses on providing equity shares and other financial instruments to its stakeholders, with a market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 15,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 1.22B INR

