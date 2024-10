BAIC Motor (HK:1958) has released an update.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for October 28, 2024, to review and approve the company’s third-quarter operating results. This meeting will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and could potentially impact investor decisions. Stay tuned for updates as these results may influence market trends.

