Baguio Green Group Ltd Acquires Industrial Property in Kowloon

An announcement from Baguio Green Group Ltd ( (HK:1397) ) is now available.

Baguio Green Group Ltd has announced a discloseable transaction involving the acquisition of an industrial property in Kowloon, Hong Kong, for HK$18,600,000. This acquisition is significant as it falls under the discloseable transaction category according to the Listing Rules, indicating a strategic investment by the company in expanding its operational capacity, potentially enhancing its market position and operational efficiency.

More about Baguio Green Group Ltd

Baguio Green Group Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, primarily operating through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Baguio Cleaning Services Company Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. The company is involved in services related to cleaning and environmental management.

Average Trading Volume: 164,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$294.6M

