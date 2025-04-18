Badger Meter Shows Strong Q1 Growth with Strategic Acquisition

Badger Meter ( (BMI) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Badger Meter presented to its investors.

Badger Meter, Inc., a leader in water technology solutions, specializes in smart water management systems, offering innovative hardware and software for optimizing water usage and sustainability.

In its first quarter of 2025, Badger Meter reported a robust financial performance, highlighted by a 13% increase in total sales, reaching $222.2 million, and a significant 35% rise in operating earnings. The company also completed the strategic acquisition of SmartCover, enhancing its portfolio with advanced sewer and lift-station monitoring capabilities.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a 31% increase in diluted earnings per share to $1.30 and a notable improvement in operating profit margins to 22.2%. Utility water sales rose by 16%, driven by strong customer adoption of digital smart water solutions, while flow instrumentation product sales saw a slight decline. The acquisition of SmartCover contributed positively to the results, despite a modest increase in SEA expenses.

Looking ahead, Badger Meter remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, supported by favorable industry fundamentals and its innovative product offerings. The company aims to maintain its gross margin range amidst evolving economic conditions and is focused on leveraging its solid balance sheet for future strategic acquisitions and growth initiatives.

