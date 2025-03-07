Badger Infrastructure Solutions Reports Strong 2024 Growth

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. ( (BADFF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. presented to its investors.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services, primarily serving infrastructure industries and commercial construction with its unique Badger Hydrovac technology.

The company reported strong financial results for 2024, with significant growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net earnings, alongside a dividend increase. These results reflect successful execution of pricing and operational strategies.

Key highlights include a 9% increase in annual revenue to $745 million and a 17% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $176.1 million. The company also improved its gross profit margin and adjusted earnings per share, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital expenditures and fleet management.

Looking ahead, Badger plans to expand its hydrovac fleet by 4% to 7% in 2025, focusing on operational efficiency and leveraging its manufacturing capabilities to support organic growth. The company remains committed to delivering shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases.

With a strong position in the market and a clear growth strategy, Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the non-destructive excavation industry.