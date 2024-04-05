BacTech Pioneers Zero-Waste Mining Solution

BacTech Environmental (TSE:BAC) has released an update.

BacTech Environmental has filed a provisional patent application for a groundbreaking zero-waste bioleaching process that recovers essential metals like nickel, copper, and cobalt from mining tailings while converting waste into commodities like iron metal and organic fertilizer. This innovative green technology aligns with global trends aiming to reduce carbon emissions in mining and steel production. With an estimated 80 to 100 million tonnes of pyrrhotite tailings in the Sudbury area alone, the company’s eco-friendly approach has significant environmental and commercial implications.

