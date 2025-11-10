Babylon Pump & Power Appoints New Joint Company Secretaries

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd ( (AU:BPP) ) has issued an update.

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd has announced the appointment of Ms. Kate Stoney and Mr. Josh Merriman as Joint Company Secretaries, effective immediately. This change signifies a strategic shift in the company’s corporate governance, as the Managing Director, Mr. Michael Shelby, steps down from his role as Company Secretary. The new appointees, both experienced in corporate governance, will handle communications between the company and the ASX, potentially enhancing Babylon’s operational efficiency and compliance with listing rules.

More about Babylon Pump & Power Ltd

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd is a provider of specialty mining services to the resources sector in Australia, specializing in high-pressure pumping, dewatering, and project water management. The company also offers specialty power generation solutions and full maintenance and asset management services for high horsepower mobile equipment. Based in Perth, Babylon operates in Western Australia and Queensland.

Current Market Cap: A$19.03M

