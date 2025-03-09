Baazar Style Retail Limited Expands with New Store Opening

Baazar Style Retail Limited ( (IN:STYLEBAAZA) ) has issued an announcement.

Baazar Style Retail Limited has announced the opening of a new retail store in Sipara, Patna, Bihar, bringing the total number of its stores to 209. This expansion reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance its market footprint and cater to a broader customer base, potentially strengthening its position in the retail sector.

More about Baazar Style Retail Limited

Baazar Style Retail Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a variety of consumer goods through its chain of stores. The company is expanding its market presence with a significant number of retail outlets across various locations.

YTD Price Performance: -27.29%

Average Trading Volume: 31,528

