B & S International Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Review

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1705) ) has provided an update.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 25, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the potential declaration of an interim dividend, which could influence investor sentiment and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1705) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on B & S International Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1705 Stock Forecast page.

More about B & S International Holdings Ltd.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It focuses on a range of business activities through its subsidiaries, although specific industries or products are not detailed in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 112,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$156M

For an in-depth examination of 1705 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue