B & S International Holdings Reports Decline in FY2025 Profits

B & S International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1705) ) has provided an update.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. reported a significant decline in net profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with earnings dropping from HK$34.9 million in the previous year to HK$18.9 million. The company also announced a final dividend of HK2.5 cents per share, reflecting a decrease from the previous year’s final dividend of HK3.0 cents. The revenue for both distribution and retail segments saw a slight decrease, contributing to the overall financial downturn. This decline in profitability and revenue may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about B & S International Holdings Ltd.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the distribution and retail sectors. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in distributing and retailing various products.

Average Trading Volume: 180,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$156M

