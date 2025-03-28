B.F. S.p.A. Welcomes Arum S.p.A. into BF International’s Share Capital

BFF Bank SpA ( (IT:BFF) ) has shared an announcement.

B.F. S.p.A. has announced an investment agreement allowing Arum S.p.A. to enter the share capital of its subsidiary, BF International Best Fields Best Food Limited. This transaction, deemed a ‘related party transaction,’ is part of BF’s strategy to enhance the value of BF International and support its internationalization process, aligning with the company’s 2023-2027 business plan.

B.F. S.p.A. is a holding company listed on Euronext Milan, with a diverse shareholder base including institutional investors, financial institutions, and private entrepreneurs. The company operates through its subsidiaries across various sectors of the Italian agri-food supply chain and provides services and products for farmers.

