Azul S.A. has announced a significant financial restructuring plan, securing up to $500 million in new funding to enhance its liquidity and financial stability. The airline has reached agreements with bondholders and is negotiating additional cash flow improvements with lessors and manufacturers. This move aims to reduce interest payments and strengthen Azul’s market position.

