Azul S.A. Reports June Financials Amid Chapter 11 Restructuring

On July 23, 2025, Azul S.A. presented its monthly operating reports to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York as part of its ongoing Chapter 11 process. The report, covering the period from May 28 to June 30, 2025, includes financial data such as cash position, revenue, and profit and loss for its subsidiaries involved in the restructuring. Additionally, Azul disclosed preliminary and unaudited consolidated financial information for June 2025 to keep the market informed about its financial and operational status during the restructuring. The company reported a total operating revenue of R$1,640.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of R$420.4 million for June 2025. Azul emphasizes that this information is preliminary and prepared solely for compliance with Chapter 11 requirements. The company remains committed to transparency and will continue updating stakeholders throughout the restructuring process.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AZULQ is a Neutral.

Azul SA’s overall score is primarily influenced by its financial challenges, including high leverage and ongoing losses, which are partially offset by positive cash flow from operations. Technical indicators show bearish momentum, contributing to the low score. Despite some positive aspects highlighted in the earnings call, valuation concerns due to negative P/E and lack of dividends further impact the stock’s attractiveness.

Azul S.A. is the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, operating over 1,000 daily flights to more than 150 destinations. With a fleet of over 180 aircraft and a workforce of more than 15,000 Crewmembers, Azul offers a network of 400 non-stop routes. The airline has been recognized for its punctuality and service excellence, being named the most on-time airline in the world in 2022 by Cirium and the best airline in the world in 2020 by TripAdvisor.

